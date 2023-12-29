Friday's NHL lineup features an expected close contest between the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) and the Nashville Predators (19-16) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Predators (-110) in the game, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.

Red Wings vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Red Wings vs. Predators Betting Trends

Detroit's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 21 times.

In the 11 times this season the Red Wings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 6-5 in those games.

This season the Predators have seven wins in the 18 games in which they've been an underdog.

Detroit is 6-5 (victorious in 54.5% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Nashville has gone 11-11 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 4-6 6-4-0 6.4 2.7 4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 2.7 4 7 18.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.2 2.9 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.9 2.8 7 23.3% Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

