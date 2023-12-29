The Nashville Predators (19-16), winners of three straight road games, visit the Detroit Red Wings (16-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO.

The Red Wings have gone 2-8-0 in the past 10 games, putting up 27 total goals (seven power-play goals on 37 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 18.9%). They have conceded 40 goals to their opponents.

Here's our pick for who will claim the victory in Friday's matchup.

Red Wings vs. Predators Predictions for Friday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Red Wings 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-110)

Red Wings (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings vs Predators Additional Info

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 16-15-4 record overall, with a 3-4-7 record in matchups that have required overtime.

In the 15 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 4-7-4 record (good for 12 points).

In the four games this season the Red Wings scored just one goal, they lost every time.

Detroit finished 0-4-1 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Red Wings are 16-5-3 in the 24 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 35 points).

In the nine games when Detroit has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 5-4-0 record (10 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Detroit is 7-3-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 21 times, and went 9-10-2 (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 24th 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 19th 30.1 Shots 30 22nd 24th 32.1 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 13th 21.99% Power Play % 20.63% 16th 16th 79.84% Penalty Kill % 75.86% 25th

Red Wings vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

