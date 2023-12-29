Among the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Detroit Red Wings meet the Nashville Predators on Friday at Little Caesars Arena -- beginning at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat and the Predators' Filip Forsberg.

Red Wings vs. Predators Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's top contributors with 34 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 18 assists this season.

Dylan Larkin has picked up 29 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 17 assists.

Shayne Gostisbehere's 26 points this season are via seven goals and 19 assists.

Alex Lyon's record is 4-3-0. He has conceded 13 goals (2.1 goals against average) and made 177 saves with a .932% save percentage (second-best in league).

Predators Players to Watch

Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his club with 38 points (1.1 per game), as he has totaled 16 goals and 22 assists in 35 games (playing 18:44 per game).

Ryan O'Reilly is a top contributor for Nashville, with 29 total points this season. In 35 games, he has netted 14 goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Nashville's Roman Josi has 28 points, courtesy of seven goals (fourth on team) and 21 assists (second).

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen has a .900 save percentage (39th in the league), with 244 total saves, while allowing 27 goals (3.2 goals against average). He has put up a 4-3-0 record between the posts for Nashville this season.

Red Wings vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 5th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.09 17th 24th 3.4 Goals Allowed 3.11 15th 19th 30.1 Shots 30 22nd 24th 32.1 Shots Allowed 30.9 20th 13th 21.99% Power Play % 20.63% 16th 16th 79.84% Penalty Kill % 75.86% 25th

