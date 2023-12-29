Player prop betting options for Alex DeBrincat, Filip Forsberg and others are available in the Detroit Red Wings-Nashville Predators matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Predators Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

DeBrincat is one of Detroit's top contributors (34 total points), having collected 16 goals and 18 assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 27 1 1 2 4 at Devils Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 0 3 3 4 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 2 0 2 4

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Dylan Larkin is another of Detroit's top contributors through 29 games, with 12 goals and 17 assists.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Devils Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 1 2 5 at Jets Dec. 20 0 1 1 4 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 1 1 3

Shayne Gostisbehere Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Shayne Gostisbehere has 26 total points for Detroit, with seven goals and 19 assists.

Gostisbehere Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 27 0 1 1 2 at Devils Dec. 23 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Dec. 22 1 0 1 3 at Jets Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 18 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Forsberg has scored 16 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with 38 total points (1.1 per game). He averages 3.7 shots per game, shooting 12.2%.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 1 1 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly has posted 29 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has 14 goals and 15 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

