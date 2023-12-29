Saint Clair County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Saint Clair County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Marine City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Huron High School at Yale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Yale, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
