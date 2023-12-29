The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is set for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • In seven of 34 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and 12 assists.
  • Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.3 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:48 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:32 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 24:48 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:23 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:35 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 6-4
12/11/2023 Stars 2 0 2 20:29 Away L 6-3
12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-1

Red Wings vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

