The Detroit Red Wings, including Shayne Gostisbehere, are in action Friday against the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Gostisbehere's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Shayne Gostisbehere vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gostisbehere Season Stats Insights

Gostisbehere has averaged 19:05 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

In seven of 34 games this year, Gostisbehere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Gostisbehere has a point in 15 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Gostisbehere has an assist in 12 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Gostisbehere's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Gostisbehere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gostisbehere Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are giving up 109 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 34 Games 4 26 Points 1 7 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.