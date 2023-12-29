Wayne County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wayne County, Michigan today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alpena High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Arbor Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Ford High School at South Lyon East High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 29
- Location: South Lyon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tecumseh High School at Riverview Community High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Riverview, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe South High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Flat Rock High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Flat Rock, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
