Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, a 128-122 loss versus the Celtics, Cunningham put up 31 points, six rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks.

In this article we will break down Cunningham's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 23.3 25.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.8 Assists 7.5 7.1 6.5 PRA -- 34.6 37.2 PR -- 27.5 30.7 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.7



Cade Cunningham Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 21.8% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Cunningham's Pistons average 103.3 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Raptors are ranked 15th in the NBA, giving up 114.5 points per contest.

The Raptors concede 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors are ranked 24th in the league, conceding 27.4 per game.

The Raptors give up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Cade Cunningham vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/19/2023 27 18 5 4 3 0 0

