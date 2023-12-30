On Saturday, the Toronto Raptors (12-19) heads into a road game against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (2-29) at Little Caesars Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and TSN

BSDET and TSN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena

Cade Cunningham vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Cade Cunningham Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 1170.8 1378.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.8 44.5 Fantasy Rank 15 27

Cade Cunningham vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Cade Cunningham & the Pistons

Cunningham provides the Pistons 23.3 points, 4.2 boards and 7.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pistons are being outscored by 11.3 points per game, with a -352 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.7 points per game (28th in NBA), and give up 121 per outing (25th in league).

The 43.7 rebounds per game Detroit accumulates rank 18th in the NBA. Their opponents grab 43.2.

The Pistons make 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10 (29th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5.

Detroit has committed four more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.9 (29th in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (26th in league).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes averages 21.0 points, 9.4 boards and 5.9 assists per game, making 48.6% of shots from the floor and 39.5% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Raptors have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 113.2 points per game to rank 21st in the league while giving up 114.5 per contest to rank 15th in the NBA) and have a -41 scoring differential overall.

Toronto pulls down 45 rebounds per game (seventh in the league) while conceding 43.3 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

The Raptors connect on 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league), 1.4 fewer than their opponents (12.9).

Toronto forces 13.1 turnovers per game (16th in the league) while committing 13.2 (17th in NBA play).

Cade Cunningham vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Cade Cunningham Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game -7.4 -1.9 Usage Percentage 30.5% 24.8% True Shooting Pct 54.5% 58.7% Total Rebound Pct 6.6% 14.7% Assist Pct 33.2% 25.3%

