What are Central Michigan's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Central Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 199

Central Michigan's best wins

Central Michigan, in its best win of the season, beat the South Florida Bulls 68-63 on November 15. In the win against South Florida, Anthony Pritchard posted a team-high 22 points. Markus Harding came through with 13 points.

Next best wins

71-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 314/RPI) on December 6

75-63 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 349/RPI) on December 21

70-56 over Siena (No. 358/RPI) on November 20

Central Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Central Michigan has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Central Michigan has the 169th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Chippewas have 18 games remaining on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

CMU has 18 games left to play this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Central Michigan's next game

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Buffalo Bulls

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Buffalo Bulls Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

