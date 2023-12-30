The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-4) meet the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available on NBCS-CHI.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Central Michigan Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Taylor: 10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Markus Harding: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Cayden Vasko: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Derrick Butler: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Braden Norris: 9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Des Watson: 12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Miles Rubin: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK Greg Dolan: 6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Dame Adelekun: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Loyola Chicago Stat Comparison

Loyola Chicago Rank Loyola Chicago AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 167th 75.6 Points Scored 65.0 340th 148th 69.6 Points Allowed 79.0 328th 184th 36.8 Rebounds 31.7 338th 321st 7.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 191st 41st 9.4 3pt Made 6.1 297th 27th 17.5 Assists 10.1 342nd 267th 13.0 Turnovers 13.0 267th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.