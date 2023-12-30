The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday. Will Donovan Peoples-Jones get into the end zone in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Donovan Peoples-Jones score a touchdown against the Cowboys?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a TD)

Peoples-Jones has recorded 130 yards receiving (10 per game), reeling in 11 balls out of 23 targets this campaign.

Peoples-Jones, in 11 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 1 12 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 1 7 0 Week 3 Titans 4 3 49 0 Week 4 Ravens 4 1 7 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 13 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Bears 1 1 17 0 Week 15 Broncos 1 1 5 0 Week 16 @Vikings 1 1 11 0

