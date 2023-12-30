Ingham County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Ingham County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ingham County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dexter High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 30
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
