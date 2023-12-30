Jameson Williams will be running routes against the fifth-best passing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17, on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET.

This campaign Williams has 22 grabs (on 39 targets) for 285 yards and two scores, averaging 25.9 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Williams and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Williams vs. the Cowboys

Williams vs the Cowboys (since 2021): No games

No games Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cowboys have surrendered a TD pass to 15 opposing players this year.

Dallas has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 184 passing yards the Cowboys yield per outing makes them the fifth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this season, the Cowboys have conceded 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in NFL play.

Watch Lions vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Williams with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Williams Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Williams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Williams has been targeted on 39 of his team's 539 passing attempts this season (7.2% target share).

He has been targeted 39 times this season, averaging 7.3 yards per target.

Williams has had a touchdown catch in two of 11 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (5.9% of his team's 51 offensive TDs).

Williams (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.2% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 5 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 7 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 19 YDS / 1 TD vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.