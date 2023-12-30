The December 30 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (10-5) and Detroit Lions (11-4) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Dak Prescott and Jared Goff leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the important numbers below.

Lions vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: ABC/ESPN

Jared Goff vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Jared Goff 2023 Stats Dak Prescott 15 Games Played 15 67.7% Completion % 68.4% 3,984 (265.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,892 (259.5) 27 Touchdowns 30 10 Interceptions 7 21 (1.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 237 (15.8) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 253.5 yards

: Over/Under 253.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

This season, the Cowboys have had one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fifth in the NFL by giving up 19.1 points per game. They rank seventh in the NFL with 299.7 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Dallas' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks fifth in the league with 2,760 total passing yards allowed (184.0 per game).

Against the run, the Cowboys have allowed 1,735 total rushing yards (19th in NFL) and rank 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).

On defense, Dallas ranks 21st in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (57.1%) and 20th in third-down percentage allowed (38.8%).

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 283.5 yards

: Over/Under 283.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 2.5 TD

: Over/Under 2.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

