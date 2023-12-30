Detroit Lions receiver Kalif Raymond has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Saturday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are allowing the fifth-fewest passing yards in the league, 184 per game.

Raymond has caught 32 passes for 428 total yards (28.5 per game) and one score on the year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Raymond and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raymond vs. the Cowboys

Raymond vs the Cowboys (since 2021): 1 GP / 75 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 75 REC YPG / REC TD Dallas has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cowboys this year.

Dallas has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Cowboys is allowing 184 yards per outing this year, which ranks fifth in the league.

So far this season, the Cowboys have allowed 19 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in the league.

Watch Lions vs Cowboys on Fubo!

Kalif Raymond Receiving Props vs. the Cowboys

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Raymond with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Raymond Receiving Insights

In eight of 12 games this year, Raymond has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Raymond has been targeted on 41 of his team's 539 passing attempts this season (7.6% target share).

He has been targeted 41 times, averaging 10.4 yards per target (ninth in NFL).

Raymond, in 15 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has scored one of his team's 51 offensive touchdowns this season (2.0%).

With four red zone targets, Raymond has been on the receiving end of 6.3% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Raymond's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 12/24/2023 Week 16 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/16/2023 Week 15 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/10/2023 Week 14 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 12/3/2023 Week 13 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 90 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.