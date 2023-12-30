Kent County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Kent County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Kent County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Portage Northern High School at Godwin Heights School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
