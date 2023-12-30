The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) will face off against the Detroit Lions (11-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Cowboys take on the Lions. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two teams.

Lions vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have been winning eight times, have been losing four times, and have been tied three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Cowboys have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Lions have won the second quarter in 10 games, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Cowboys have won the second quarter in nine games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

The Cowboys have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Dallas is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (20th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this season, the Lions have won the fourth quarter in 10 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in 11 games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.9 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.7 points on average in that quarter.

Lions vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Through 15 games this season, the Lions have been winning after the first half 12 times and have trailed after the first half three times.

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys have had the lead eight times (7-1 in those games), have been behind six times (2-4), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

So far this season, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (5-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

In 15 games this season, the Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the second half eight times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

Dallas' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 8.9 points on average in the second half.

