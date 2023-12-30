On Saturday at 8:15 PM ET, two outstanding pass-catchers will be on display when CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys host Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions.

Looking to place a wager on one of the top performers in this game between the Cowboys and the Lions? See below for everything you need to know.

Jahmyr Gibbs Touchdown Odds

Gibbs Odds to Score First TD: +800

Gibbs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

CeeDee Lamb Touchdown Odds

Lamb Odds to Score First TD: +550

Lamb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +160

More Lions Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Kalif Raymond - - 14.5 (-113) Jared Goff 252.5 (-113) - - Josh Reynolds - - 17.5 (-113) David Montgomery - 56.5 (-113) - Jameson Williams - - 32.5 (-113) Amon-Ra St. Brown - - 82.5 (-113) Jahmyr Gibbs - 52.5 (-113) 23.5 (-120) Sam LaPorta - - 50.5 (-113)

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 42.5 (-113) Jake Ferguson - - 48.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 16.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 98.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 56.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 279.5 (-113) 16.5 (-113) - Jalen Tolbert - - 15.5 (-113)

