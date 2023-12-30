The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN

Lions Insights

The Lions put up 27.5 points per game, 8.4 more than the Cowboys give up (19.1).

The Lions collect 94.4 more yards per game (394.1) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (299.7).

This year Detroit rushes for 25.4 more yards per game (141.1) than Dallas allows (115.7).

The Lions have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 21 takeaways.

Lions Away Performance

The Lions score 24.8 points per game in road games (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 25.3 away from home (1.6 more than overall).

The Lions' average yards gained in road games (377.8) is lower than their overall average (394.1). But their average yards conceded in away games (351.1) is higher than overall (325.5).

Detroit's average yards passing away from home (243) is lower than its overall average (253). But its average yards allowed in away games (266.3) is higher than overall (234.9).

The Lions' average rushing yards gained (134.8) and allowed (84.9) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 141.1 and 90.6, respectively.

On the road, the Lions convert 41% of third downs and allow 38.3% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.6%), and more than they allow (37.7%).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Chicago L 28-13 FOX 12/16/2023 Denver W 42-17 NFL Network 12/24/2023 at Minnesota W 30-24 FOX 12/30/2023 at Dallas - ABC/ESPN 1/7/2024 Minnesota - -

