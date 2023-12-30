How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) host the Detroit Lions (11-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Lions
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Lions Insights
- The Lions put up 27.5 points per game, 8.4 more than the Cowboys give up (19.1).
- The Lions collect 94.4 more yards per game (394.1) than the Cowboys give up per matchup (299.7).
- This year Detroit rushes for 25.4 more yards per game (141.1) than Dallas allows (115.7).
- The Lions have 21 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 21 takeaways.
Lions Away Performance
- The Lions score 24.8 points per game in road games (2.7 less than their overall average), and concede 25.3 away from home (1.6 more than overall).
- The Lions' average yards gained in road games (377.8) is lower than their overall average (394.1). But their average yards conceded in away games (351.1) is higher than overall (325.5).
- Detroit's average yards passing away from home (243) is lower than its overall average (253). But its average yards allowed in away games (266.3) is higher than overall (234.9).
- The Lions' average rushing yards gained (134.8) and allowed (84.9) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 141.1 and 90.6, respectively.
- On the road, the Lions convert 41% of third downs and allow 38.3% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (43.6%), and more than they allow (37.7%).
Lions Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|at Chicago
|L 28-13
|FOX
|12/16/2023
|Denver
|W 42-17
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 30-24
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|1/7/2024
|Minnesota
|-
|-
