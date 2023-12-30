Menominee County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Menominee County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menominee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladstone High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 30
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Conference: Great Northern UP Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.