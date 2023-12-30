Saturday's contest between the No. 17 Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) and Michigan Wolverines (10-3) squaring off at Crisler Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ohio State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent outing on Friday, the Wolverines secured a 77-35 win against Florida A&M.

Lauren Hansen scored a team-best 19 points for the Wolverines in the win. Jacy Sheldon scored a team-high 31 points for the Buckeyes in the victory.

Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX

Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 72, Michigan 65

Top 25 Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

On November 18, the Wolverines picked up their best win of the season, a 63-49 victory over the Middle Tennessee Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings.

Michigan has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 55) on November 18

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 88) on December 10

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 102) on December 2

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 121) on November 19

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 126) on November 6

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

The Buckeyes' signature win of the season came in a 94-84 victory on December 10 against the Penn State Lady Lions, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 39) in our computer rankings.

The Buckeyes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Ohio State has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Wolverines are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 70th-most wins.

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

94-84 at home over Penn State (No. 39) on December 10

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 61) on November 22

84-55 at home over Belmont (No. 64) on December 22

78-58 on the road over Tennessee (No. 75) on December 3

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 80) on November 20

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Sheldon: 19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53)

19.1 PTS, 2.3 STL, 56 FG%, 43.4 3PT% (23-for-53) Taylor Thierry: 13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

13.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 62.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Cotie McMahon: 13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

13.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Celeste Taylor: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37)

7.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.4 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (9-for-37) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.8 PTS, 49.4 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +239 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.2 points per game (90th in college basketball) and allow 54.8 per outing (38th in college basketball).

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes' +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.7 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 60.6 per outing (108th in college basketball).

