Saturday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) and the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) clashing at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Michigan State.

The matchup has no set line.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-6.4)

Michigan State (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Michigan State has gone 6-5-0 against the spread, while Indiana State's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. A total of five out of the Spartans' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Sycamores' games have gone over.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 145th in college basketball while giving up 63.7 per contest to rank 35th in college basketball) and have a +153 scoring differential overall.

Michigan State wins the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 37 rebounds per game, which ranks 168th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35 per contest.

Michigan State makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (167th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Spartans rank 114th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 34th in college basketball defensively with 82 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores have a +208 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.4 points per game. They're putting up 88.2 points per game, ninth in college basketball, and are giving up 70.8 per outing to rank 179th in college basketball.

Indiana State wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It records 34.7 rebounds per game, 257th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.

Indiana State makes five more threes per game than the opposition, 11.1 (fifth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Indiana State has committed two fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (145th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (82nd in college basketball).

