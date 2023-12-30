Saturday's game at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) matching up with the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 78-72 win for Michigan State, who are favored by our model.

Based on our computer prediction, Indiana State should cover the point spread, which is listed at 8.5. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 150.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Line: Michigan State -8.5

Michigan State -8.5 Point Total: 150.5

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Pick ATS: Indiana State (+8.5)



Indiana State (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Michigan State has gone 6-5-0 against the spread, while Indiana State's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. The Spartans are 5-6-0 and the Sycamores are 7-2-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 164.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +153 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Michigan State pulls down 37.0 rebounds per game (162nd in college basketball) while conceding 35.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Michigan State connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 29.7% from long range.

The Spartans rank 114th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 34th in college basketball defensively with 82.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has won the turnover battle by 2.1 turnovers per game, committing 10.5 (74th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores' +208 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 88.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (178th in college basketball).

The 34.7 rebounds per game Indiana State accumulates rank 258th in the nation, 1.7 more than the 33.0 its opponents record.

Indiana State connects on 5.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.1 (sixth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Indiana State has committed 2.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (146th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (81st in college basketball).

