Saturday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) and the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) facing off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for Michigan State.

Based on our computer prediction, Indiana State projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The over/under has been set at 150.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Line: Michigan State -8.5

Michigan State -8.5 Point Total: 150.5

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Pick ATS: Indiana State (+8.5)



Indiana State (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Michigan State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Indiana State's 7-2-0 ATS record. The Spartans are 5-6-0 and the Sycamores are 7-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams score an average of 164.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game with a +153 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per outing (34th in college basketball).

The 37 rebounds per game Michigan State averages rank 162nd in the country, and are two more than the 35 its opponents pull down per outing.

Michigan State hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (169th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Spartans average 98.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (114th in college basketball), and allow 82 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

Michigan State has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (74th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores put up 88.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (177th in college basketball). They have a +208 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Indiana State pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (258th in college basketball) while conceding 33 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Indiana State connects on five more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.1 (sixth-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

Indiana State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (146th in college basketball) while forcing 13.4 (81st in college basketball).

