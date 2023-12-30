Saturday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) and the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) facing off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for Michigan State.

According to our computer prediction, Indiana State is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against Michigan State. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 151.5 total.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Line: Michigan State -8.5

Michigan State -8.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -450, Indiana State +340

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Pick ATS: Indiana State (+8.5)



Indiana State (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Michigan State's record against the spread this season is 6-5-0, and Indiana State's is 7-2-0. A total of five out of the Spartans' games this season have hit the over, and seven of the Sycamores' games have gone over. The teams score 164.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game with a +153 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) and give up 63.7 per contest (34th in college basketball).

Michigan State ranks 162nd in the country at 37.0 rebounds per game. That's 2.0 more than the 35.0 its opponents average.

Michigan State hits 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (169th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

The Spartans score 98.4 points per 100 possessions (114th in college basketball), while allowing 82.0 points per 100 possessions (34th in college basketball).

Michigan State wins the turnover battle by 2.1 per game, committing 10.5 (74th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores put up 88.2 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 70.8 per contest (177th in college basketball). They have a +208 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.4 points per game.

Indiana State wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It records 34.7 rebounds per game, 258th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.0.

Indiana State knocks down 11.1 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in college basketball) while shooting 41.3% from deep (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 5.0 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 30.5%.

Indiana State has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than the 13.4 it forces (81st in college basketball).

