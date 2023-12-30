Saturday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) and the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) matching up at Jack Breslin Students Events Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 win for Michigan State.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 78, Indiana State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-6.3)

Michigan State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Michigan State has a 6-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Indiana State, who is 7-2-0 ATS. The Spartans are 5-6-0 and the Sycamores are 7-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans average 76.4 points per game (143rd in college basketball) while allowing 63.7 per contest (35th in college basketball). They have a +153 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Michigan State prevails in the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It is grabbing 37 rebounds per game (167th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35 per contest.

Michigan State connects on 6.5 three-pointers per game (269th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (164th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make while shooting 29.7% from deep.

The Spartans rank 112th in college basketball with 98.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 33rd in college basketball defensively with 82 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 2.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (76th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (137th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.