The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
  • In games Michigan State shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Spartans are the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sycamores sit at 258th.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Spartans score are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
  • When Michigan State puts up more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% rate from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • Indiana State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 37.9% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 194th.
  • The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69).
  • The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 72 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Michigan State performed better when playing at home last season, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than away (77.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Sycamores gave up 4.4 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than on the road (70.8).
  • Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

