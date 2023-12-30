How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) will attempt to build on a three-game win run when they host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Sycamores have taken 10 games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 43% the Sycamores allow to opponents.
- Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 258th.
- The Spartans score 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
- Michigan State has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
- The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- When Indiana State allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 69 points per contest.
- The Spartans surrendered 61.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72 on the road.
- In home games, Michigan State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game at home last season, and 77.7 away.
- At home, the Sycamores allowed 66.4 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.8.
- At home, Indiana State made 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (8.4). Indiana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.