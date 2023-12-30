How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) carry a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores sit at 258th.
- The Spartans score 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.
- Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.9%).
- Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots better than 37.9% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 195th.
- The Sycamores score 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (63.7).
- Indiana State has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 69 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.
- At home, Michigan State made 2.6 more threes per game (9.1) than on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Indiana State scored 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (77.7).
- At home, the Sycamores gave up 66.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 70.8.
- Indiana State sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.9 per game) than away (8.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
