The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), who have won 10 straight. It tips at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Spartans have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 43% of shots the Sycamores' opponents have knocked down.
  • Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Spartans sit at 162nd.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Spartans record are 5.6 more points than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
  • When Michigan State scores more than 70.8 points, it is 7-1.

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 14.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have given up to their opponents (37.9%).
  • Indiana State has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
  • The Sycamores average 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans give up to opponents (63.7).
  • When Indiana State allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
  • The Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72).
  • In home games, Michigan State sunk 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in road games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana State scored 80.3 points per game last season, 2.6 more than it averaged on the road (77.7).
  • At home, the Sycamores conceded 66.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than they allowed away (70.8).
  • At home, Indiana State sunk 9.9 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (8.4). Indiana State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (34.3%).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

