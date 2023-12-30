How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 258th.
- The Spartans score 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than the Sycamores allow (70.8).
- Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.
- The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.
- The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.
- When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Michigan State put up 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in road games (69).
- The Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72 on the road.
- Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana State put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.
- The Sycamores gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
