The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Spartans are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 258th.

The Spartans score 5.6 more points per game (76.4) than the Sycamores allow (70.8).

Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores are shooting 52.4% from the field, 14.5% higher than the 37.9% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana State is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 37.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 353rd.

The Sycamores' 88.2 points per game are 24.5 more points than the 63.7 the Spartans allow.

When Indiana State gives up fewer than 76.4 points, it is 8-0.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Michigan State put up 1.6 more points per game (70.6) than it did in road games (69).

The Spartans ceded 61.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 72 on the road.

Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State put up more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (77.7) last season.

The Sycamores gave up fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule