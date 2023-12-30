How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Spartans sit at 163rd.
- The Spartans put up 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.
- Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, Indiana State has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.9% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 195th.
- The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (63.7).
- Indiana State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan State posted 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69).
- Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last year, surrendering 61.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
- Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (77.7).
- The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|W 88-64
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|W 79-62
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|W 99-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/4/2024
|Penn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 98-54
|Hulman Center
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
