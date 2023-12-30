The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Spartans sit at 163rd.

The Spartans put up 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.

Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.

This season, Indiana State has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.9% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 195th.

The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (63.7).

Indiana State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State posted 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69).

Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last year, surrendering 61.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.

Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (77.7).

The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena 12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule