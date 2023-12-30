The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Sycamores have allowed to their opponents (43%).
  • Michigan State is 7-2 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Spartans sit at 163rd.
  • The Spartans put up 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.
  • Michigan State is 7-1 when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores have shot at a 52.4% clip from the field this season, 14.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
  • This season, Indiana State has an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.9% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 258th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 195th.
  • The Sycamores put up 24.5 more points per game (88.2) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (63.7).
  • Indiana State has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.4 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan State posted 70.6 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in road games (69).
  • Defensively the Spartans played better in home games last year, surrendering 61.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
  • Michigan State sunk 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Indiana State averaged 2.6 more points per game at home (80.3) than on the road (77.7).
  • The Sycamores conceded fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (70.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Indiana State sunk fewer treys on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (35%) too.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Baylor W 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/18/2023 Oakland W 79-62 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/21/2023 Stony Brook W 99-55 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/30/2023 Indiana State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/4/2024 Penn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/7/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 98-54 Hulman Center
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center

