Michigan State vs. Indiana State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 30
The Michigan State Spartans (7-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1), winners of 10 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. Indiana State matchup.
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|Indiana State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Michigan State (-8.5)
|150.5
|-430
|+330
Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Trends
- Michigan State is 6-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Spartans and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.
- Indiana State has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, eight out of the Sycamores' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Sportsbooks rate Michigan State higher (12th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).
- The Spartans have had the 30th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +1500 at the start of the season to +3000.
- Michigan State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.2%.
