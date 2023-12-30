Saturday's contest between the Penn State Lady Lions (9-3) and Michigan State Spartans (10-2) at Bryce Jordan Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-77, with Penn State taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Spartans are coming off of a 105-66 victory against Coastal Carolina in their last game on Thursday.

Michigan State vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Michigan State vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 78, Michigan State 77

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans notched their signature win of the season on December 20, when they claimed an 83-76 victory over the Richmond Spiders, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 54) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Michigan State is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Michigan State has seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

83-76 over Richmond (No. 54) on December 20

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 78) on November 30

95-69 over JMU (No. 107) on November 23

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on November 16

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 202) on November 12

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Moira Joiner: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (35-for-78)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (35-for-78) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.9 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (21-for-39)

14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.9 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (21-for-39) Theryn Hallock: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Tory Ozment: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans have a +345 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.7 points per game. They're putting up 92.0 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and are giving up 63.3 per contest to rank 166th in college basketball.

