2024 NCAA Bracketology: Michigan State March Madness Odds | January 1
What are Michigan State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Preseason national championship odds: +1600
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +2500
How Michigan State ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-5
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|195
Michigan State's best wins
On December 16 against the Baylor Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI, Michigan State captured its signature win of the season, an 88-64 victory at a neutral site. Tyson Walker, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 25 points with three rebounds and four assists. A.J Hoggard also played a part with 14 points, two rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 74-54 at home over Butler (No. 35/RPI) on November 17
- 87-75 at home over Indiana State (No. 44/RPI) on December 30
- 79-62 at home over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on December 18
- 99-55 at home over Stony Brook (No. 218/RPI) on December 21
- 81-49 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 19
Michigan State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Michigan State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.
- The Spartans have three Quadrant 2 wins based on the RPI, the most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, which is tied for the 21st-most.
Schedule insights
- Michigan State has to deal with the 23rd-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Spartans have 15 games remaining this year, including four versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.
- Michigan St has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Michigan State's next game
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV Channel: Peacock
