What are Michigan State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 Preseason national championship odds: +1600

+1600 Pre-new year national championship odds: +2500

How Michigan State ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-2 NR NR 195

Michigan State's best wins

On December 16 against the Baylor Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 77) in the RPI, Michigan State captured its signature win of the season, an 88-64 victory at a neutral site. Tyson Walker, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 25 points with three rebounds and four assists. A.J Hoggard also played a part with 14 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

74-54 at home over Butler (No. 35/RPI) on November 17

87-75 at home over Indiana State (No. 44/RPI) on December 30

79-62 at home over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on December 18

99-55 at home over Stony Brook (No. 218/RPI) on December 21

81-49 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 19

Michigan State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Michigan State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

The Spartans have three Quadrant 2 wins based on the RPI, the most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, which is tied for the 21st-most.

Schedule insights

Michigan State has to deal with the 23rd-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Spartans have 15 games remaining this year, including four versus teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.

Michigan St has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with four games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Michigan State's next game

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV Channel: Peacock

