Two hot teams meet when the Michigan State Spartans (7-5) host the Indiana State Sycamores (11-1) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The Sycamores are 8.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going against the Spartans, winners of three straight. The point total for the matchup is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -8.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State's games have had a combined total of more than 153.5 points two times this season (over 11 outings).

Michigan State's outings this year have an average total of 140.1, 13.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Spartans' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Michigan State has won three of the six games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Spartans have a record of 3-1 when favored by -400 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for Michigan State.

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 2 18.2% 76.4 164.6 63.7 134.5 141.6 Indiana State 6 66.7% 88.2 164.6 70.8 134.5 157.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Michigan State Insights & Trends

The Spartans record 76.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 70.8 the Sycamores allow.

Michigan State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 6-5-0 5-2 5-6-0 Indiana State 7-2-0 0-1 7-2-0

Michigan State vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan State Indiana State 12-2 Home Record 11-4 4-7 Away Record 7-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-3-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.3 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.