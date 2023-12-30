The Michigan State Spartans (10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Penn State Lady Lions (9-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Bryce Jordan Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

Michigan State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan State vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 92.0 points per game are 26.2 more points than the 65.8 the Lady Lions give up.

Michigan State has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Penn State is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 92.0 points.

The Lady Lions average 25.0 more points per game (88.3) than the Spartans give up (63.3).

Penn State has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.

When Michigan State allows fewer than 88.3 points, it is 10-2.

The Lady Lions shoot 50.9% from the field, 11% higher than the Spartans allow defensively.

The Spartans' 49.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 9.7 higher than the Lady Lions have given up.

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

14.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.6 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Moira Joiner: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (35-for-78)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (35-for-78) DeeDee Hagemann: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.9 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (21-for-39)

14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.9 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (21-for-39) Theryn Hallock: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35)

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (10-for-35) Tory Ozment: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

Michigan State Schedule