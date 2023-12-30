The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on FOX.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes put up 27.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Wolverines allow (54.8).
  • Ohio State is 10-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
  • Michigan has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.
  • The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines average are 12.6 more points than the Buckeyes allow (60.6).
  • Michigan is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.
  • When Ohio State gives up fewer than 73.2 points, it is 9-0.
  • This year the Wolverines are shooting 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines allow.

Michigan Leaders

  • Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)
  • Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)
  • Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)
  • Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
  • Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Miami (OH) W 75-49 Crisler Center
12/20/2023 Florida L 82-65 Spectrum Center
12/22/2023 Florida A&M W 77-35 Crisler Center
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Crisler Center
1/4/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 Minnesota - Crisler Center

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 Grand Valley State W 73-49 Value City Arena
12/18/2023 UCLA L 77-71 Value City Arena
12/22/2023 Belmont W 84-55 Value City Arena
12/30/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
1/5/2024 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/11/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena

