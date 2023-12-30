The Michigan Wolverines (10-3) battle the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on FOX.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Michigan vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Buckeyes put up 27.9 more points per game (82.7) than the Wolverines allow (54.8).

Ohio State is 10-2 when it scores more than 54.8 points.

Michigan has a 10-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 82.7 points.

The 73.2 points per game the Wolverines average are 12.6 more points than the Buckeyes allow (60.6).

Michigan is 10-1 when scoring more than 60.6 points.

When Ohio State gives up fewer than 73.2 points, it is 9-0.

This year the Wolverines are shooting 43.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Buckeyes concede.

The Buckeyes shoot 46.8% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Wolverines allow.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

14.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.6 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Jordan Hobbs: 9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

9.1 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Lauren Hansen: 11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60)

11.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (23-for-60) Elissa Brett: 8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

8.2 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Taylor Williams: 6.5 PTS, 45.2 FG%

Ohio State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Miami (OH) W 75-49 Crisler Center 12/20/2023 Florida L 82-65 Spectrum Center 12/22/2023 Florida A&M W 77-35 Crisler Center 12/30/2023 Ohio State - Crisler Center 1/4/2024 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall 1/9/2024 Minnesota - Crisler Center

Ohio State Schedule