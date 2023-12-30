If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Michigan and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Michigan ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 2-0 NR 25 34

Michigan's best wins

Michigan defeated the No. 17-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 69-60, on December 30. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season. Laila Phelia, as the leading scorer in the victory over Ohio State, dropped 26 points, while Lauren Hansen was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 73/RPI) on November 18

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 78/RPI) on November 6

80-66 on the road over Harvard (No. 104/RPI) on December 2

84-48 on the road over Illinois (No. 156/RPI) on December 10

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 165/RPI) on November 19

Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Michigan has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Wolverines have two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, Michigan has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Michigan has the 107th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Wolverines have 13 games left versus teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at Michigan's upcoming schedule, it has three games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Michigan's next game

Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Indiana Hoosiers vs. Michigan Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV Channel: BTN

