For bracketology insights around Oakland and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

Want to bet on Oakland's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Oakland ranks

Record Horizon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 1-2 NR NR 187

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland's best wins

Oakland's best victory this season came against the Akron Zips, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 232) in the RPI. Oakland took home the 91-87 win on the road on November 6. Linda van Schaik led the offense against Akron, delivering 21 points. Second on the team was Markyia McCormick with 15 points.

Next best wins

89-79 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 315/RPI) on December 29

79-76 at home over Central Michigan (No. 358/RPI) on December 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oakland's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-1

Oakland has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Oakland has been given the 168th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Golden Grizzlies have 17 games remaining this season, including five versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Oakland's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Oakland's next game

Matchup: Youngstown State Penguins vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Youngstown State Penguins vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Oakland games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.