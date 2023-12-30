The Toronto Raptors (10-15), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, face the Detroit Pistons (2-23). The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and TSN.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSDET, TSN

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham averages 21.3 points, 7.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.4 points, 8.2 boards and 2.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 9.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 boards per game.

Isaiah Stewart puts up 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jaden Ivey averages 11.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Raptors Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Scottie Barnes gets the Raptors 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 1.2 blocked shots.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's making 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 26.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per contest.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Raptors are getting 11.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this season.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.0% of his shots from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Pistons vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Pistons Raptors 108.1 Points Avg. 112.5 119.4 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 46.2% Field Goal % 47.0% 33.4% Three Point % 34.1%

