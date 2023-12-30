Little Caesars Arena is where the Toronto Raptors (12-19) and Detroit Pistons (2-29) will match up on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Ausar Thompson is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Raptors

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, TSN

BSDET, TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons lost to the Celtics on Thursday, 128-122 in OT. Their top scorer was Cade Cunningham with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 31 6 9 3 2 4 Jaden Ivey 22 10 4 0 1 3 Bojan Bogdanovic 17 12 6 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham gets the Pistons 23.3 points, 4.2 boards and 7.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Thompson averages 9.3 points, 7.4 boards and 2.3 assists, making 46.1% of his shots from the field.

Jaden Ivey provides the Pistons 12.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Killian Hayes averages 8.8 points, 3.0 boards and 4.2 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Duren averages 12.7 points, 11.4 boards and 2.6 assists, making 63.2% of his shots from the floor.

Watch Scottie Barnes, Cunningham and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 25.9 4.8 6.5 1.3 0.6 1.7 Jaden Ivey 15.2 4.7 3.5 0.8 0.8 1 Bojan Bogdanovic 19.2 3.6 2.4 0.7 0.1 2.6 Ausar Thompson 7 4.4 1.8 0.7 0.5 0.3 James Wiseman 7.1 5 1 0.3 0.6 0

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.