Wagering on a player to score is an exciting way to engage with a soccer match -- here's a full list of Serie A anytime goal scorer odds for Saturday, including all six matches around the league.

Top Serie A Goal Scorer Odds Today

Olivier Giroud, AC Milan (+110)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 8

Gianluca Scamacca, Atalanta (+140)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 12

12 Goals: 5

Luis Muriel, Atalanta (+150)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 2

Luka Jovic, AC Milan (+160)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 3

Chaka Traore, AC Milan (+160)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 4

4 Goals: 0

Rafael Leao, AC Milan (+160)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 14

14 Goals: 3

Ademola Lookman, Atalanta (+160)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 6

Francesco Camarda, AC Milan (+170)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 2

2 Goals: 0

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan (+170)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 5

Gianluca Lapadula, Cagliari (+175)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 9

9 Goals: 1

Noah Okafor, AC Milan (+180)

Opponent: Sassuolo

Sassuolo Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 3

Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus (+200)

Opponent: AS Roma

AS Roma Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 6

Leonardo Pavoletti, Cagliari (+200)

Opponent: Empoli FC

Empoli FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 4

Teun Koopmeiners, Atalanta (+210)

Opponent: US Lecce

US Lecce Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 3

Thomas Henry, Hellas Verona (+220)

Opponent: Salernitana

Salernitana Games Played: 8

8 Goals: 2

Today's Serie A Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel US Lecce @ Atalanta 6:30 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Empoli FC @ Cagliari 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Bologna @ Udinese 9:00 AM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Sassuolo @ AC Milan 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! Salernitana @ Hellas Verona 12:00 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+! AS Roma @ Juventus 2:45 PM, ET Watch on Paramount+!

