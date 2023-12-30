Washtenaw County, MI High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washtenaw County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dexter High School at Okemos High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 30
- Location: Okemos, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
