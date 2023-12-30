When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Western Michigan be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

Want to bet on Western Michigan's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Western Michigan ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 259

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Michigan's best wins

When Western Michigan beat the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, the No. 78 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 78-76 on December 17, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. In the win over Purdue Fort Wayne, Kaitlyn Zarycki put up a team-best 18 points. Maggie Stutelberg chipped in 17 points.

Next best wins

54-52 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on November 16

58-54 over UNC Asheville (No. 320/RPI) on November 25

75-71 at home over Valparaiso (No. 343/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Western Michigan's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, Western Michigan has three losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Western Michigan gets the 201st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Broncos have 10 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

WMU has 18 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Western Michigan's next game

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Ball State Cardinals Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Western Michigan games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.