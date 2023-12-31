Will Ben Chiarot Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 31?
Should you bet on Ben Chiarot to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Boston Bruins go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Ben Chiarot score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Chiarot stats and insights
- Chiarot has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Bruins this season in three games (six shots).
- Chiarot has zero points on the power play.
- Chiarot's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 88 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Chiarot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/23/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|27:48
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/20/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|L 6-3
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
