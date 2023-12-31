The Boston Bruins (21-7-6) host the Detroit Red Wings (17-15-4) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, December 31 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Bruins took down the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 5-4 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators.

The Red Wings' offense has put up 31 goals over their last 10 outings, while their defense has allowed 40 goals. They have had 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored six goals (17.6%). They are 3-7-0 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.

Red Wings vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Red Wings 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+115)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Red Wings Splits and Trends

The Red Wings have a 17-15-4 record this season and are 4-4-8 in matchups that have needed overtime.

Detroit has earned 14 points (5-7-4) in its 16 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Red Wings registered just one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Detroit has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Red Wings have earned 37 points in their 25 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Detroit has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 5-4-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 7-3-2 (16 points).

The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents 22 times this season, and earned 22 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 15th 3.15 Goals Scored 3.56 3rd 5th 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 14th 30.8 Shots 29.9 22nd 26th 32.1 Shots Allowed 32.2 27th 4th 27.88% Power Play % 21.68% 14th 3rd 85.94% Penalty Kill % 80.16% 14th

Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

