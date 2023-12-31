On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Daniel Sprong going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sprong stats and insights

Sprong has scored in nine of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In three games against the Bruins this season, he has taken 10 shots, but has not scored a goal.

Sprong has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 88 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:21 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:09 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:31 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1 12/12/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:15 Away W 6-4 12/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:24 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.